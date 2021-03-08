UrduPoint.com
China To Formulate Personal Information Protection Law

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:17 PM

China to formulate personal information protection law

China's top legislature will formulate a personal information protection law in 2021, according to a work report

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :China's top legislature will formulate a personal information protection law in 2021, according to a work report.

The annual work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was submitted Monday to the ongoing fourth session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.

