China To Formulate Personal Information Protection Law
Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 05:17 PM
BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :China's top legislature will formulate a personal information protection law in 2021, according to a work report.
The annual work report of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee was submitted Monday to the ongoing fourth session of the 13th NPC for deliberation.