China To Get 56% Of The Country On 5G Networks By 2025

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 08:59 PM

China aims to get 56 percent of the country on 5G networks by the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), up from 15 percent in 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :China aims to get 56 percent of the country on 5G networks by the end of the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), up from 15 percent in 2020.

So far, China has built over 1.15 million 5G base stations, which account for more than 70 percent of the world's total, said Xie Cun, head of the Information and Communication Development Department of China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

He said, it's the world's largest and most advanced standalone 5G network, covering all prefecture-level cities, more than 97 percent of counties and 40 percentof towns, CGTN reported.

The number of 5G terminal users in the country has reached 450 million, accounting for more than 80 percent of the world's total, he said.

