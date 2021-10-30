UrduPoint.com

China To Join Digital Economy Partnership Agreement - President

Sat 30th October 2021 | 06:53 PM

China to Join Digital Economy Partnership Agreement - President

China has decided to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2021) China has decided to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement, President Xi Jinping said on Saturday.

"China attaches great importance to international cooperation in the field of the digital economy and has decided to apply to join the Digital Economy Partnership Agreement," Xi told the 16th G20 summit via video link, as quoted by the CCTV.

China is ready to work with all parties for the healthy and orderly development of digital economy, the president added.

