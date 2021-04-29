UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Launch 4 Spaceships As Part Of Its New Orbit Station By End Of 2021 - Official

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 07:19 PM

China to Launch 4 Spaceships as Part of Its New Orbit Station by End of 2021 - Official

China plans to launch two cargo spaceships and two manned spacecrafts for building its own orbit station within this year, Hao Chun, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) director, said on Thursday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) China plans to launch two cargo spaceships and two manned spacecrafts for building its own orbit station within this year, Hao Chun, the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) director, said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, the country successfully sent off the core module of China's new space station Tiangong, which means "heavenly palace," by launching a rocket from Wenchang spaceport, located on Hainan Island.

"We will launch cargo spaceship Tianzhou-2 and manned spacecraft Shenzhou-12 in May and June. The missions of cargoship Tianzhou-3 and manned craft Shenzhou-13 are scheduled for September and October," Hao said, as broadcast by China Central Television.

According to him, Shenzhou-12 will carry three Chinese astronauts who will work on the orbit for three months, while another three, brought by Shenzhou-13, will spend half a year there.

Hao added that the orbit station building consists of two stages - tests of key technologies and the construction of the station itself. Both phases include six missions, the first two having been completed. In 2021, China also plans to carry out six missions, sending two experimental modules as well as launching two cargoships and two manned spacecrafts.

The country seeks to finish the construction of Tiangong, designed for 15 years of work, by 2022, and officially launch it in 2023.

Related Topics

China May June September October TV From

Recent Stories

Shootout Between Kyrgyz, Tajik Forces Ongoing in A ..

1 minute ago

Oslo Follows Path of Destroying Ties With Moscow D ..

1 minute ago

Kyrgys Border Service Says Additional Forces Drawn ..

2 minutes ago

UN Chief Guterres to Visit Moscow May 12-13 for Ta ..

2 minutes ago

Syria's Parliament Selects Candidates for Presiden ..

5 minutes ago

US To Apply Pressure If Foreign Forces Do Not With ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.