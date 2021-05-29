UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Launch Cargo Spaceship Tianzhou-2 To National Space Station On Saturday

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 05:30 PM

China to Launch Cargo Spaceship Tianzhou-2 to National Space Station on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2021) The launch of the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft to the base module of the Chinese orbital station, which was previously postponed due to technical reasons, is scheduled for 12:55 GMT Saturday, the China Manned Space Engineering Office (CMS) announced.

"The Long March-7 Y3 carrier rocket is filled with propellant. China plans to launch Tianzhou-2 at around 20:55 p.m. [12:55 p.m. GMT] on May 29," the CMS said.

The spaceship will take off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern province of Hainan.

Initially, Tianzhou-2 was supposed to deliver the cargo to the base module of the Tiangong station on May 20, but the launch was postponed for technical reasons.

On April 29, China successfully put into orbit the main module of its future orbital station Tiangong. Three taikonauts (Chinese astronauts) can be in the station at the same time. Alternatively, it can hold six people when the crews are switching shifts.

Related Topics

China Same April May From P

Recent Stories

Students protest against govt’s decision of hold ..

12 minutes ago

IWMB, CDA staff control fire at different sites of ..

31 minutes ago

Rescue 1122 conducts flood mock exercise

31 minutes ago

Huge cache of crackers seized

31 minutes ago

Some 88,286 religious leaders mobilised to promote ..

31 minutes ago

Pakistan has emerged as growth model despite coron ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.