China to Launch Carrier Rocket With Main Module of Future Orbital Station on April 29

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2021) China is going to launch the Long March 5B (or Chang Zheng 5B) carrier rocket with the main module (Tianhe) of China's future orbital station on Thursday, the schedule of manned spaceflights says.

"The Long March 5B has been completely fuelled, the launch of the Tianhe main module is planned to be carried out today," the document says, adding that the launch is to take place at about 11:00 local time (03:00 GMT).

The carrier rocket will be launched from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site on Hainan Island.