China to launch last BDS-3 satellite on Tuesday

XICHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :China plans to launch the last satellite of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) on Tuesday to complete the construction of the global constellation.

The launch window is set between 10:11 a.m. and 10:50 a.m. (Beijing Time), according to the China Satellite Navigation Office.