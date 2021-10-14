UrduPoint.com

Thu 14th October 2021

China to Launch Shenzhou 13 to Tiangong Space Station on Saturday - Space Program

The launch of the Shenzhou 13 manned spacecraft, which will bring three Chinese astronauts to the Tiangong space station, is scheduled for Saturday, the China Manned Space Program announced

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) The launch of the Shenzhou 13 manned spacecraft, which will bring three Chinese astronauts to the Tiangong space station, is scheduled for Saturday, the China Manned Space Program announced.

The Chang Zheng 2F launch vehicle will take off from the Jiuquan spaceport in northwestern China at 00:23 local time (18:23 GMT on Friday).

