China to Launch Space Telescope in December to Study Gravitational Waves - State Media

China is planning to launch a space telescope, Gravitational Wave High-energy Electromagnetic Counterpart All-sky Monitor (GECAM), in December to research gravitational waves and electromagnetic counterparts, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, citing the National Space Science Center under the Chinese Academy of Sciences

According to the media outlet, the telescope will be launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's southwestern province of Sichuan.

The Chinese media stressed that the GECAM mission would allow China to possess crucial information on space compact objects, such as neutron stars and black holes.

Xinhua said that the GECAM telescope consists of two small satellites, which were designed to detect electromagnetic counterparts of gravitational waves, high-energy radiation from fast radio bursts, various gamma-ray bursts and magnetar flares.

The agency added that the launch of the GECAM telescope would be followed by other scientific satellites under the Chinese scientific space program.