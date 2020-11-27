UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China To Launch Space Telescope In December To Study Gravitational Waves - State Media

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 08:05 PM

China to Launch Space Telescope in December to Study Gravitational Waves - State Media

China is planning to launch a space telescope, Gravitational Wave High-energy Electromagnetic Counterpart All-sky Monitor (GECAM), in December to research gravitational waves and electromagnetic counterparts, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, citing the National Space Science Center under the Chinese Academy of Sciences

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) China is planning to launch a space telescope, Gravitational Wave High-energy Electromagnetic Counterpart All-sky Monitor (GECAM), in December to research gravitational waves and electromagnetic counterparts, the Xinhua news agency reported on Friday, citing the National Space Science Center under the Chinese academy of Sciences.

According to the media outlet, the telescope will be launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in China's southwestern province of Sichuan.

The Chinese media stressed that the GECAM mission would allow China to possess crucial information on space compact objects, such as neutron stars and black holes.

Xinhua said that the GECAM telescope consists of two small satellites, which were designed to detect electromagnetic counterparts of gravitational waves, high-energy radiation from fast radio bursts, various gamma-ray bursts and magnetar flares.

The agency added that the launch of the GECAM telescope would be followed by other scientific satellites under the Chinese scientific space program.

Related Topics

China Xichang December National University Media From Satellites

Recent Stories

Polish PM threatens to veto budget in call to Merk ..

2 minutes ago

Cyprus announces uniform 8-hour virus curfew, ends ..

2 minutes ago

Opposition trying to create impression of politica ..

5 minutes ago

Advisor accuses PML-N leadership of doing politics ..

5 minutes ago

AJK's Ruling party condemns increased Human rights ..

5 minutes ago

Moldova Declares State of Emergency Because of Cov ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.