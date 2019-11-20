UrduPoint.com
China To Lead World In 5G Technology By 2025

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 05:15 PM

China to lead world in 5G technology by 2025

China will have the most 5G connections of any nation by 2025, while Europe will lag behind the South Korea, the United States, Japan, and China in terms of 5G penetration by that year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :China will have the most 5G connections of any nation by 2025, while Europe will lag behind the South Korea, the United States, Japan, and China in terms of 5G penetration by that year.

London-based international mobile trade association GSMA forecasts that China will have 600 million 5G connections in five years' time, compared with 209 million in Europe, 188 million in the US, 98 million in Japan, and 41 million in South Korea.

These five economies will account for more than 70 percent of global 5G connections in 2025. In terms of unique subscribers, or individuals who might account for more than one connection, there will be around 450 million 5G users in China by 2025, according to the study.

5G is the fifth generation of network technology. It is expected to bring unprecedented speeds to internet users, with some operations running 10 times faster than on 4g networks.

5G is also expected to unlock potential in a host of new services, including artificial intelligence, robotics, self-driving cars, and the internet of things.

GSMA noted that China's three major mobile operators-China Unicom, China Mobile, and China Telecom-are already moving ahead with 5G deployments. While most nations will roll out 5G by updating existing infrastructure, the study noted that China also plans on building part of its 5G networks from scratch, China Daily reported .

"One of the major distinguishing factors between Chinese operators and those in the rest of the world is an intention to deploy brand new standalone 5G networks," said GSMA. "The high cost underlines China's seriousness about paying whatever it takes for the gold standard."

