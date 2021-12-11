UrduPoint.com

China To Promote Solid Implementation Of Sci-tech Policies In 2022

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2021 ) :China will firmly advance the implementation of policies related to science and technology in 2022, according to a statement released Friday after a tone-setting economic meeting.

The country will carry out a three-year action plan on the reform of sci-tech management system, and formulate and implement a 10-year plan for basic research, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference held in Beijing from Wednesday to Friday.

The statement called for efforts to enhance China's strategic sci-tech strength, give full play to the role of national laboratories, reconstruct key national laboratories, and promote the reform of research institutes.

It also pledged to strengthen the principal position of enterprise innovation, and deepen collaboration among firms, universities and research institutes.

Efforts should also be made to improve the ecosystem for sci-tech innovation, foster a down-to-earth work style, and continue to facilitate international sci-tech cooperation, according to the statement.

