China To Work With Pakistan, Other Countries On Satellite Engineering, Technology

Daniyal Sohail Published January 28, 2022 | 08:37 PM

China to work with Pakistan, other countries on satellite engineering, technology

China will work together with countries, including Pakistan, Italy and Brazil, on satellite engineering and technology in the next five years, according to a white paper published on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :China will work together with countries, including Pakistan, Italy and Brazil, on satellite engineering and technology in the next five years, according to a white paper published on Friday.

The white paper, titled "China's Space Program: A 2021 Perspective", was released by China's State Council Information Office.

China will employ its space station for carrying out astronomical observations, Earth science and research, and space science experiments in the next five years, the white paper said.

It plans to complete the construction of its orbiting space station this year after the launches of the station's two science modules. The current six-month Shenzhou XIII mission by three taikonauts aboard the Tianhe core module is China's longest in manned space program.

More extensive cooperation in astronaut selection and training, joint flights and other fields will take place between China and foreign countries, said the white paper.

Cooperation will also be strengthened in the China-led international lunar research station project, as the white paper said China welcomes international partners to participate in the research and construction of the station at any stage and level of the mission.

Besides, it will expand cooperation in the fields of asteroid and interplanetary exploration.

It also highlights that China will conduct dialogue with Russia, the United States and other countries as well as relevant international organizations on outer space governance.

>