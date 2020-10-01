UrduPoint.com
China's 1st Mars Rover Takes 'Selfies' In Space

Daniyal Sohail 46 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 02:36 PM

The China National Space Administration on Thursday published pictures of its first Mars rover, Tianwen-1, which have been made by the spacecraft itself en route to the Red Planet

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The China National Space Administration on Thursday published pictures of its first Mars rover, Tianwen-1, which have been made by the spacecraft itself en route to the Red Planet.

According to the agency, the first selfies were made during the flight in deep space.

The photos show the rover with the national flag of China on its outer hull.

Tianwen-1 was successfully launched from the Wenchang site on the southern island province of Hainan on July 23. As of October 1, the rover has traveled 1.88 million kilometers (1.2 million miles), and all systems are operating normally.

It will take an estimated seven months to reach the Mars surface. If the mission is successful, it will send the collected data to Earth in 2021.

