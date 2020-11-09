Pakistani enterprises of diverse industries are exhibiting at the ongoing 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Among all the exhibits, a small anti-counterfeiting mark unfolds how close the Pak-Sino economic ties are

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistani enterprises of diverse industries are exhibiting at the ongoing 3rd China International Import Expo (CIIE) in Shanghai. Among all the exhibits, a small anti-counterfeiting mark unfolds how close the Pak-Sino economic ties are.

In Pakistan, tobacco use contributes to a significant number of early deaths, high healthcare costs and lost productivity. Increasing the unit price on tobacco products through taxes is the most effective tobacco prevention and control measure.

However, illicit tobacco trade undermines high prices by providing tobacco users with cheaper-priced alternatives. Therefore, applying tax stamps to tobacco products, which provides documentation that taxes have been paid, is an important tool to combat illicit trade, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

The 'Tax Paid' stamps now affixed to Pakistan's tobacco products uses the latest Chinese technology. Pakistan's Maalik Creative Engineers (Pvt.) Ltd has established cooperation with China's ASY Group to bring the world leading anti-counterfeiting technologies to Pakistan to support the country more effectively fight illicit trade.

"We adopt engraving intaglio, the technology also used in making paper money, to this tax stamp. Micrographics, today's cutting-edge digital image reproduction technology, is also reflected in this stamp.

Moreover, there is a QR code to trace it to the source via scanning with mobile phone." Liang Yuanhao, ASY Group President, talked about the advanced technologies behind the small tax stamp.

Besides tax stamps, the Group is also designing anti-counterfeiting packaging for Pakistani products including skincare products as protecting brands against fraud is a global challenge across all industries. "Grey market activities and counterfeiting typically result in negative product performance, poor customer experience and sales fall, all of which can have a noteworthy impact on market value and ultimately damage the brand. We are offering protection for Pakistani brands against forgery," Liang said.

The Chinese entrepreneur is planning to set a plant in Pakistan and transfer technology to help improve the country's anti-counterfeiting level. The availability of abundant manpower in Pakistan and lowered freight are major factors attracting investment from China.

"Pakistan and China are brotherly friends, and we've got much support from both governments. Next year when COVID-19 pandemic eases up, I will definitely go to Pakistan to explore more cooperative possibilities," Liang added.