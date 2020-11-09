China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3) has improved its timing service, according to a new study

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3) has improved its timing service, according to a new study.

Researchers from the National Time Service Center of the Chinese academy of Sciences analyzed the time transfer performance of BDS-3 signals. results showed that the time transfer performance of the BDS-3 is over 50 percent higher than that of the BDS-2.

After conducting the zero-baseline common clock time comparison and other analyzes, the research found that the time transfer performance of BDS-3 signals is comparable to that of Galileo and GPS.

The study was published in the international journal Metrologia.

According to the National Time Service Center, the publication shows that the center's research in BDS-3's time application has won international recognition. It also shows that BDS-3's timing service has been recognized by international experts in the field of time and frequency, conducive to promoting the international application of the BDS.