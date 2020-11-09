UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's BDS-3 Improves Timing Service

Daniyal Sohail 8 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 03:00 PM

China's BDS-3 improves timing service

China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3) has improved its timing service, according to a new study

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :China's BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS-3) has improved its timing service, according to a new study.

Researchers from the National Time Service Center of the Chinese academy of Sciences analyzed the time transfer performance of BDS-3 signals. results showed that the time transfer performance of the BDS-3 is over 50 percent higher than that of the BDS-2.

After conducting the zero-baseline common clock time comparison and other analyzes, the research found that the time transfer performance of BDS-3 signals is comparable to that of Galileo and GPS.

The study was published in the international journal Metrologia.

According to the National Time Service Center, the publication shows that the center's research in BDS-3's time application has won international recognition. It also shows that BDS-3's timing service has been recognized by international experts in the field of time and frequency, conducive to promoting the international application of the BDS.

Related Topics

China From

Recent Stories

NAB approaches LHC to challenge Rana Sana Ullah’ ..

10 minutes ago

Senator, corps commander, DG Rangers visit Iqbal m ..

11 seconds ago

Authority approves registration of 18 private scho ..

4 minutes ago

Putin awaiting official US result to congratulate ..

4 minutes ago

Venezuela's Maduro Appoints New Ambassador to Boli ..

4 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Congratulations Possible Only After O ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.