China's Cargo Craft Docks With Space Station Combination

Daniyal Sohail Published May 10, 2022 | 01:37 PM

China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-4, carrying supplies for the upcoming Shenzhou-14 crewed mission, successfully docked with the combination of the space station core module Tianhe and the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA)

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :China's cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-4, carrying supplies for the upcoming Shenzhou-14 crewed mission, successfully docked with the combination of the space station core module Tianhe and the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft on Tuesday, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

At 8:54 a.m. (Beijing Time), Tianzhou-4 completed a computer-orchestrated rendezvous and docking at the rear docking port of Tianhe, the CMSA said.

The Long March-7 Y5 rocket, carrying Tianzhou-4, blasted off at 1:56 a.m. from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in the southern island province of Hainan. After around 10 minutes, Tianzhou-4 separated from the rocket and entered its designated orbit. At 2:23 a.m., the solar panels of the cargo craft unfolded and began working.

The CMSA declared the launch a complete success.

On April 20, the Tianzhou-3 cargo craft separated from the rear docking port of Tianhe and docked with its front docking port.

Following Tianzhou-4's docking, the two cargo crafts are docked at the two ends of the Tianhe core module to form a linear shape, waiting for the arrival of the Shenzhou-14 crew members.

Like previous cargo flights, Tianzhou-4 mainly carries three categories of supplies, including six-month living supplies for the Shenzhou-14 mission's three astronauts, spare parts for space station maintenance, and space research equipment and sample materials.

Tuesday's launch is the 22nd mission of China's manned space programs and the 420th mission of the Long March rocket series.

