China's CAS Space Developing Carrier Rocket, Spacecraft For Tourist Flights

Daniyal Sohail Published July 14, 2022 | 12:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) CAS Space, the rocket company of the Chinese academy of Sciences, is developing a launch vehicle and spacecraft for short-term tourist flights into orbit to provide passengers with opportunity to experience weightlessness and enjoy outer space, Yang Yiqiang, the company's founder, told China Daily.

"Along with the rapid development of space technology, a space tour for ordinary people is no longer a fantasy but is becoming a reality. A trip to outer space will bring tourists a brand-new experience they've never had before," Yang was quoted as saying by the media outlet on Thursday.

The company plans to conduct at least 15 test launches to verify the reliability of the technologies, according to the CAS Space founder. After that, the carrier and the spacecraft will be authorized to deliver up to seven passengers into orbit to an altitude of over 62 miles.

During the trip, tourists will cross the Karman Line ” the internationally recognized boundary of space ” and experience a state of weightlessness.

The flight will last just a few minutes, but it will be enough to enjoy the views of outer space, the scientist said.

"Our idea is that after the rocket reaches the Karman Line, the spacecraft will separate and then continue to fly with the force of inertia. The rocket will reenter the atmosphere and make a soft landing using its own engines, while the spaceship will return with its parachutes," Yang said.

He added that the launch vehicle, which weights 70 tonnes, would be equipped with five engines, and the spaceship with a length of around 11 feet would be provided with four large windows.

The trip to orbit will reportedly cost about $300,000. Each tourist will have to undergo a special training course before the excursion.

The first test flight of the rocket is scheduled for 2023 to verify its technical characteristics, according to the CAS Space founder.

