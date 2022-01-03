UrduPoint.com

China's Chongqing Has Over 70,000 5G Base Stations In Operation

The number of 5G base stations in operation in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality had exceeded 70,000 by the end of 2021, said the municipal economic and information commission

The municipality has been promoting 5G and other new infrastructure construction in recent years while facilitating the integration between 5G and various industries such as manufacturing and logistics.

It has launched 20 demonstration projects featuring "5G plus industrial internet," which are applied in remote control, intelligent logistics and other scenarios.

Chongqing plans to build a total of 150,000 5G base stations by 2025, promoting the in-depth application of 5G technology in the fields of industry, logistics and energy.

