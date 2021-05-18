UrduPoint.com
China's Core Space Station Module Tianhe Completes In-orbit Tests

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 01:27 PM

China's core space station module Tianhe completes in-orbit tests

China's core space station module Tianhe has recently completed its platform function tests and entered the orbit to rendezvous and dock with the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Tuesday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :China's core space station module Tianhe has recently completed its platform function tests and entered the orbit to rendezvous and dock with the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft, according to the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) on Tuesday.

The core module, which was sent into orbit on April 29, has recently completed platform function tests for rendezvous and docking, astronaut stay and the mechanical arms, as well as in-orbit performance checks for space application project equipment.

The CMSA said the core module's various functions are normal. It is operating in good condition and has entered the orbit for rendezvous and docking. It will continue its preparations for rendezvous and docking with the Tianzhou-2 cargo spacecraft.

More Stories From Technology

