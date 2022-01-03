UrduPoint.com

China's Electronic Information Manufacturing Sector Maintains Steady Growth

Daniyal Sohail Published January 03, 2022 | 02:44 PM

China's electronic information manufacturing sector maintains steady growth

China's electronic information manufacturing industry maintained stable growth in the first 11 months of 2021, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed

BEIJING, Jan. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :China's electronic information manufacturing industry maintained stable growth in the first 11 months of 2021, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) showed.

The added value of electronic information manufacturers with annual operating revenues of at least 20 million Yuan (about 3.1 million U.S. Dollars) expanded 16.2 percent year on year during the period.

The growth rate went up 9 percentage points from the same period a year ago, the MIIT said.

The export delivery value of major enterprises in the sector increased 12.6 percent year on year in the Jan.-Nov. period while fixed-asset investment in the sector jumped 21.4 percent.

According to the MIIT data, the electronic information manufacturing sector raked in 679.7 billion yuan in total profits in the first 11 months, surging 29.8 percent year on year. The operating revenue of the sector from January to November totaled 12.49 trillion yuan, up 14.7 percent year on year.

Related Topics

Technology Same January November From Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

vivo V23e Catches the Eye of Tech Experts

Vivo V23e Catches the Eye of Tech Experts

1 second ago
 All banks observe holiday today across Pakistan 

All banks observe holiday today across Pakistan 

10 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 Dir Lower effectively responded to 227 ..

Rescue 1122 Dir Lower effectively responded to 2273 emergencies in one year

1 minute ago
 Seoul Believes Fugitive From South Was Once North ..

Seoul Believes Fugitive From South Was Once North Korean Defector - Defense Mini ..

1 minute ago
 NCOC rings alarm bells amid Covid-19 5th wave

NCOC rings alarm bells amid Covid-19 5th wave

1 minute ago
 Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2021-22)

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.