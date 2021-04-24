UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's First Mars Rover Named Zhurong After Mythical God Of Fire - Space Administration

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 11:00 AM

China's First Mars Rover Named Zhurong After Mythical God of Fire - Space Administration

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) China has officially named the country's first Mars rover Zhurong after the god of fire and war in Chinese mythology, China National Space Administration said on Saturday.

"On Saturday, a ceremony marking the opening of the Space Day of China took place in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, during which the name of the first Chinese Mars rover was announced. It was chosen based on the results of an international selection campaign, expert assessment and online voting. The rover was named Zhurong," the statement said, adding that the name symbolized China's intention "to light the fire of space research."

The global campaign to collect variants of Names for the first Chinese Mars rover was launched in July 2020, online voting on the proposed names took place from January 20 to February 28, 2021.

In February, China's Mars probe Tianwen-1 successfully entered Mars' parking orbit. The mission launched in July 2020 includes an orbiter and the rover, which will conduct exploratory works on the planet's surface upon landing. If everything goes as planned, the first findings will be reported back to Earth within 2021. Scientists are planning to study the atmosphere, relief, geological characteristics and features of the red planet's magnetic field, which will help scientists get a clue about the origin and evolution of Mars, and the entire solar system.

The Space Day of China also coincides with the 51st anniversary of the nation's entry into space. On April 24, 1970, China's first space satellite Dongfanghong-1 was put into orbit.

Related Topics

Fire China Nanjing January February April July 2020 God From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAEFA Chairman, Iraqi Youth and Sport Minister dis ..

11 hours ago

LWMC chairman visits Ramazan Bazaars

10 hours ago

Inflation goes down in first week of Ramzan

10 hours ago

Nigerian kidnappers kill 3 abducted students in es ..

10 hours ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

11 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.