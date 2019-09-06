UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Huawei Offers To Make Its Source Code Available To Japanese Government - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:41 AM

China's Huawei Offers to Make Its Source Code Available to Japanese Government - Reports

Chinese tech giant Huawei has offered to provide Tokyo with unrestricted access to its source code, Japanese media reported on Thursday, citing Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Chinese tech giant Huawei has offered to provide Tokyo with unrestricted access to its source code, Japanese media reported on Thursday, citing Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga.

On Tuesday, Huawei Senior Vice President John Suffolk confirmed that the company was ready to make its source code available to the government of Japan if that was what it would take to validate the company's compliance with security requirements.

According to the NHK broadcaster, Suga has confirmed that Huawei made a proposal to share its source code but noted that the government did not plan to accept it since it has no established practice of examining the source codes of products of any particular market at the moment.

Several countries have accused Huawei of being sponsored by the Chinese government and spying on its behalf through its devices. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns. Huawei has refuted the accusations.

Huawei has already provided its source code to the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany. The source code of a tech product is the computer programming language used in the core of the unit to make it functional and manufacturers normally prefer to keep the code secret due to fears that it might be stolen by competitors.

Related Topics

Australia China Canada Company Germany Tokyo United Kingdom Japan United States Huawei Market Media From Government Cabinet Share New Zealand

Recent Stories

Sharjah Chamber, Russian Business Council eye furt ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah World Book Capital Office reviews emirate& ..

2 hours ago

Ministerial Meeting of Arab Economic Council prais ..

2 hours ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan internationalized Kashmi ..

21 minutes ago

One martyrs, eight injure in Quetta twin blast

21 minutes ago

WFP to Airlift Supplies From Panama to Establish L ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.