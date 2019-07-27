UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Huawei Releases First Commercial 5G Smartphone

Daniyal Sohail 26 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 12:39 AM

Chinese tech giant Huawei presented its first commercial 5G smartphone, Mate 20X, on Friday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) Chinese tech giant Huawei presented its first commercial 5G smartphone, Mate 20X, on Friday.

The smartphone's image and technical characteristics were posted on the firm's official page on the Weibo social network.

The smartphone has two SIM cards, supporting both 5G and 4G. The company claims the device has the fastest 5G connection speed in the world.

The starting price of the 7.2 inch FHD+ OLED screen model is 6,199 yuan ($901).

Pre-orders began on Friday at 4.

08 p.m. Beijing time (08:08 GMT), with official sales to begin on August 16.

The release is a major step for Huawei, which has lately been engaged in a row with the United States over the latter's accusations of intellectual property theft. In 2018, Meng Wanzhou, the company's chief financial officer, was detained in Canada at the request of the United States. In May this year, the United States blacklisted Huawei, which made it impossible for the company to conduct business with US firms.

