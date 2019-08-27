UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Huawei To Deepen Cooperation With Uruguay On 5G Technology

Daniyal Sohail 48 seconds ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 05:41 PM

China's Huawei to deepen cooperation with Uruguay on 5G technology

China's tech giant Huawei has signed a memorandum of understanding with Uruguay to deepen cooperation on 5G, industrial digitization and talented people training in information and communication technology, according to the company

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ):China's tech giant Huawei has signed a memorandum of understanding with Uruguay to deepen cooperation on 5G, industrial digitization and talented people training in information and communication technology, according to the company.

The memorandum was inked during a recent visit to the company's headquarters in Shenzhen by a delegation led by Guillermo Moncecchi, minister of industry, energy and mining of Uruguay.

The minister said his country hopes to deepen strategic partnership with Huawei on emerging technologies such as 5G, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things and cloud computing.

Huawei has been operating in Uruguay since 2005.

Moncecchi expressed his appreciation for Huawei's contribution to his country's industrial development and said the applications of new technologies were of great interest to his country, which seeks to strengthen its role as a service center for the tech company in Latin America.

Fernando Lugris, Uruguayan ambassador to China, who was accompanying the minister, said Huawei products are very popular among Uruguayans and the Chinese company is welcome to explore more cooperation opportunities in Uruguay.

Huawei is willing to offer advanced technology solutions and train more young talented people for the South American country, the head of Huawei's Uruguayan operations said.

Related Topics

Internet Technology China Company Visit Young Shenzhen Uruguay 5G Huawei Industry

Recent Stories

Korean delegation calls on Adviser to KP CM

2 minutes ago

Pakistan committed to replicate model of Riasat-e- ..

50 seconds ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

2 minutes ago

Passing-out parade of jail wardens held

2 minutes ago

Italy's M5S threatens to pull plug on talks to for ..

2 minutes ago

12 terrorists killed in joint operations: RPO

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.