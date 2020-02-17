UrduPoint.com
China's Huawei To Make More Contribution In 2020 To ICT Capacity Building In Ethiopia

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 04:10 PM

China's Huawei to make more contribution in 2020 to ICT capacity building in Ethiopia

China's tech giant Huawei has planned to enhance its contribution to capacity building for Ethiopians in the information and communication technologies (ICT) sector this year, targeting increased number of beneficiaries

ADDIS ABABA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2020 ):China's tech giant Huawei has planned to enhance its contribution to capacity building for Ethiopians in the information and communication technologies (ICT) sector this year, targeting increased number of beneficiaries.

The Huawei Ethiopia CEO, Zhou Tianbing, told Xinhua on Monday that Huawei will continue its activities helping the East African country improve education development with most advanced technologies, with committed efforts to bridge the digital divide for Ethiopians.

Huawei has launched and been implementing different initiatives to improve the ICT capacity of young people in Ethiopia, in particular, and Africa in general.

Recalling that Huawei commenced its Seeds for Future project in Ethiopia in 2016, whereby 10 most talented students are sent to China every year for short-term training, the CEO said Huawei, in cooperation with the Ethiopian Ministry of Science and Higher Education (MoSHE), would continue to select 10 students from top universities across the country.

Huawei, since 2018, has been undertaking its project of ICT Competition, in which 2,357 students from 22 universities of Ethiopia participated in the year 2019, with increased number of participants, which was a little more than 500 in 2018. And one teacher and three students have been qualified for the final competition to be held in China.

In 2020, Huawei has targeted to engage more than 3,000 students from 28 universities to show their talents in the ICT competition.

On the ICT Talent Ecosystem of Ethiopia, Huawei signed an agreement with MoSHE in January 2017 for joint construction of ICT Academies in 37 public higher education institutions.

The two sides also signed agreement in January 2019 to jointly construct ICT Academies in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), the first time in Ethiopia to extend Huawei Academy to TVET.

Huawei has launched courses in more than 20 universities and TVETs, and has trained more than 1,500 ICT students.

With the initiative of ICT Academy, Huawei has a plan to open courses this year in nine more universities and three more TVETs in Ethiopia.

Reiterating that Huawei Ethiopia attaches great importance to helping the country improve education development with more advanced ICT, Zhou said his company would further strengthen its support in the year 2020.

Huawei has also worked together with more than 10 top universities in Ethiopia, where it has constructed the most advanced datacenters, fixed & wireless school networks and Education Cloud for them.

So far, more than 300,000 college students have become beneficiaries of digital research and development, digital education and distant education empowered by Huawei, he said.

