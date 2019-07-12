Chinese technology and smartphone giant Huawei unveiled its first 5G-enabled smartphone HUAWEI Mate 20 X on Thursday to Kuwaiti consumers

KUWAIT CITY, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ):Chinese technology and smartphone giant Huawei unveiled its first 5G-enabled smartphone HUAWEI Mate 20 X on Thursday to Kuwaiti consumers.

At the launch event held in the Avenues Mall in Farwaniya Governorate, the largest shopping mall of Kuwait, Jiang Guang'ao, general manager of Consumers BG Kuwait Representative Office, said the HUAWEI Mate 20 X is a revolution in technology and innovation in the world.

"This event enables customers to enjoy the best-in-class performance and best 5G network with ultra-high speed and low latency services," he said. The Huawei Mate 20 X will be available in Kuwait from July 18.

Haidar Ali, 24, who works in the marketing department of a Kuwaiti communication company, told Xinhua that the new Huawei smartphone that supports 5G has really great features.

"I tried it and it's really great with high-speed service. I recommend people to try it," Ali said.

Fahad Mhawesh, a 29-year-old salesman, said the Mate 20 X is the first high-speed smartphone that reached Kuwait where the 7.2-inch screen is best for gamers and can be used as tablets.

"I came to the event to see the 5G smartphone. It's amazing that it supports the new technology and has the whole package in one place," Mohammad Foad, a 22-year-old student, expressed his excitement.