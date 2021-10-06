The production of industrial robots registered rapid growth in the first eight months of this year, official data showed

BEIJING, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The production of industrial robots registered rapid growth in the first eight months of this year, official data showed.

In the first eight months, China's output of industrial robots reached 239,249 units, increasing by 63.

9 percent year on year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

In August alone, industrial robot production in the country totaled 32,828 units, up 57.4 percent from the same period last year.