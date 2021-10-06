UrduPoint.com

China's Industrial Robot Production Surges In Jan-Aug

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 03:18 PM

China's industrial robot production surges in Jan-Aug

The production of industrial robots registered rapid growth in the first eight months of this year, official data showed

BEIJING, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :The production of industrial robots registered rapid growth in the first eight months of this year, official data showed.

In the first eight months, China's output of industrial robots reached 239,249 units, increasing by 63.

9 percent year on year, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics.

In August alone, industrial robot production in the country totaled 32,828 units, up 57.4 percent from the same period last year.

Related Topics

China Robot Same August From

Recent Stories

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been posted as Peshawar Cor ..

Lt Gen Faiz Hameed has been posted as Peshawar Corps Commander: ISPR

1 minute ago
 UAE announces 156 new COVID-19 cases, 216 recoveri ..

UAE announces 156 new COVID-19 cases, 216 recoveries, 3 deaths in last 24 hours

7 minutes ago
 Oman Cricket board Chairman says they were so clos ..

Oman Cricket board Chairman says they were so close to being virtually wiped out ..

11 minutes ago
 Kremlin Calls Komsomolskaya Pravda Newspaper's Dec ..

Kremlin Calls Komsomolskaya Pravda Newspaper's Decision to Close Belarus Departm ..

3 minutes ago
 Kremlin on US Senators' Proposal to Expel 300 Russ ..

Kremlin on US Senators' Proposal to Expel 300 Russian Diplomats: We Do Not Have ..

3 minutes ago
 Benjamin List (Germany) and David MacMillan (US) w ..

Benjamin List (Germany) and David MacMillan (US) win Nobel Chemistry Prize

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.