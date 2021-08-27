The number of internet users in China had surpassed 1 billion as of June 2021, a report showed on Friday

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2021 ) :The number of internet users in China had surpassed 1 billion as of June 2021, a report showed on Friday.

According to the 48th China Statistical Report on Internet Development, the number of internet users totaled 1.

011 billion and the internet penetration rate reached 71.6 percent in the country as of June.

The increasing internet access has contributed to the formation of the largest digital society in the world, the report said.