ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The number of internet users in China hit more than 1.03 billion in December 2021.

An increase of nearly 43 million from the end of 2020, a report showed.

The internet penetration rate reached 73 percent, China news service reported.

China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) released the 49th statistical report on the development of China's Internet in Beijing on Friday.