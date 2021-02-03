UrduPoint.com
China's Internet Users Top 989Mln In 2020 With 54.9% Under 40 - Report

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 02:00 PM

China's Internet Users Top 989Mln in 2020 With 54.9% Under 40 - Report

The number of internet users in China reached 989 million by the end of December 2020, the latest report from China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) The number of internet users in China reached 989 million by the end of December 2020, the latest report from China Internet Network Information Center (CNNIC) said on Wednesday.

According to the CNNIC report, compared to figures in March 2020, the number of internet users in China grew by 85.4 million.

About 54.9 percent of the 989 million Chinese internet users were under the age of 40, while those over the age of 60 accounted for 11.2 percent, the report said.

However, the average monthly income of Chinese internet users remains relatively low.

Only 29.3 percent of Chinese internet users can earn a monthly income over 5,000 Yuan (about $774), while 38.

1 percent of Chinese internet users make less than 2,000 yuan per month, the report said.

About 309 million Chinese internet users are from the rural areas in the country, the report said.

Similar to other countries, online commerce expanded in China in 2020 under the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's online retail reached 11.76 trillion yuan in 2020, up 10.9 percent from the previous year, the report said.

About 782 million Chinese internet users shopped online in 2020, accounting for 79.1 percent of total internet users, according to the report.

