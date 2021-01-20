UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Jiangsu Builds More NEV Chargers In Rural Areas

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 02:21 PM

China's Jiangsu builds more NEV chargers in rural areas

A total of 4,838 charging points for new energy vehicles (NEVs) were built in villages and townships in east China's Jiangsu Province last year, according to State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd

NANJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A total of 4,838 charging points for new energy vehicles (NEVs) were built in villages and townships in east China's Jiangsu Province last year, according to State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd.

By the end of 2020, Jiangsu had more than 200,000 electric cars and nearly 100,000 chargers across the province. Most chargers were formerly located in urban areas, leading to inconvenience for rural residents using electric cars, the company said.

It invested approximately 370 million Yuan (about 57.2 million U.S. Dollars) in the construction of charging facilities in 2020, and developed a charging monitoring system for NEVs which can record battery performance during the charging process.

NEV sales in China rose 10.9 percent year on year to 1.37 million units in 2020 amid government efforts to encourage their use and ease pressure on the environment, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

Registered NEVs in China numbered 4.92 million by the end of 2020, an increase of nearly 30 percent year on year, statistics from the Ministry of Public Security show.

Related Topics

China Company Vehicles 2020 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Typhoid affecting millions of people annually acro ..

4 minutes ago

European Commission President Delighted With US Re ..

4 minutes ago

China's Guizhou builds over 20,000 5G base station ..

4 minutes ago

Facial Paralysis After Pfizer Vaccine Is Rare Comp ..

4 minutes ago

Russia Registers 15 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

24 minutes ago

Root, Pant soar in Test Rankings

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.