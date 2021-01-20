A total of 4,838 charging points for new energy vehicles (NEVs) were built in villages and townships in east China's Jiangsu Province last year, according to State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd

NANJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A total of 4,838 charging points for new energy vehicles (NEVs) were built in villages and townships in east China's Jiangsu Province last year, according to State Grid Jiangsu Electric Power Co., Ltd.

By the end of 2020, Jiangsu had more than 200,000 electric cars and nearly 100,000 chargers across the province. Most chargers were formerly located in urban areas, leading to inconvenience for rural residents using electric cars, the company said.

It invested approximately 370 million Yuan (about 57.2 million U.S. Dollars) in the construction of charging facilities in 2020, and developed a charging monitoring system for NEVs which can record battery performance during the charging process.

NEV sales in China rose 10.9 percent year on year to 1.37 million units in 2020 amid government efforts to encourage their use and ease pressure on the environment, according to the China Association of automobile Manufacturers.

Registered NEVs in China numbered 4.92 million by the end of 2020, an increase of nearly 30 percent year on year, statistics from the Ministry of Public Security show.