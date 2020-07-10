China's Kuaizhou-11 carrier rocket suffered a failure during its maiden flight Friday

JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :China's Kuaizhou-11 carrier rocket suffered a failure during its maiden flight Friday.

The rocket was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:17 p.m. (Beijing Time), but a malfunction occurred during the flight.

The specific cause of the failure is under further analysis and investigation.