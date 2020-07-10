China's Kuaizhou-11 Carrier Rocket Fails In Maiden Flight
Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:19 PM
China's Kuaizhou-11 carrier rocket suffered a failure during its maiden flight Friday
JIUQUAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :China's Kuaizhou-11 carrier rocket suffered a failure during its maiden flight Friday.
The rocket was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China at 12:17 p.m. (Beijing Time), but a malfunction occurred during the flight.
The specific cause of the failure is under further analysis and investigation.