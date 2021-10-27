China on Wednesday sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwestern Gansu Province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :China on Wednesday sent a new satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the northwestern Gansu Province.

The Jilin-1 Gaofen 02F satellite was launched by a Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket at 2:19 p.m. (Beijing Time) and entered the planned orbit.

It was the 12th flight mission of the Kuaizhou-1A series rockets, according to the launch center.