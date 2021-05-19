The number of online live-streaming service users in China reached 617 million in 2020, according to a report on the development of China's live-streaming industry

SHANGHAI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :The number of online live-streaming service users in China reached 617 million in 2020, according to a report on the development of China's live-streaming industry.

The number of live-streaming anchor accounts exceeded 130 million by the end of 2020, said the report released by the live-streaming branch of the China Association of Performing Arts on Tuesday.

Live-streaming in China was already burgeoning even before the COVID-19 epidemic, with the industry market estimated to be worth over 193 billion Yuan (about 30 billion U.S. Dollars) in 2020, according to the report.

By the end of 2020, China had nearly 6,000 internet business units qualified to offer online live-streaming services, including around 20 leading platforms, while nine live-streaming platforms had been listed on the stock market.