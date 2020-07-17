BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th July, 2020) China's Long March-5 carrier rocket that is expected to launch the country's first Mars probe, dubbed Tianwen-1, was transported to the launch site at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province on Friday, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC) said.

"On July 17, the Long March-5 launch vehicle, after completion of all tests in the technical area of the Wenchang spaceport, was delivered to the launch pad in vertical position. The launch of the first Chinese mission to explore Mars Tianwen-1 is planned between the second half of July and the first half of August," the statement said.

Earlier this week, China's first Mars probe, the Tianwen-1, was delivered to the launch site.

The space mission's main goal is to investigate possible signs of life on Mars and find out whether or not the planet's conditions could change to make it habitable for humans. The planned mission includes orbiting, landing and moving on Mars. If the mission is successful, scientists will be able to study the atmosphere, surface, geological characteristics and features of the planet's magnetic field.

According to media reports, the probe's launch is scheduled for July 23.