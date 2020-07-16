UrduPoint.com
China's Marine Satellites Support Coral Reef Protection In South China Sea

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 02:08 PM

China's marine satellites support coral reef protection in South China Sea

China's domestically-developed marine observation satellites will be used to study the distribution of coral reefs in the South China Sea, and facilitate protection and restoration of coral reefs

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) :China's domestically-developed marine observation satellites will be used to study the distribution of coral reefs in the South China Sea, and facilitate protection and restoration of coral reefs.

State broadcaster CCTV reported that the National Satellite Ocean Application Service will cooperate with a coral reef research center in Guangxi University to monitor coral reefs in the South China Sea with the help of marine satellite and high-resolution satellite data.

They will combine sea surface temperature data obtained from remote sensing satellites to locate coral reef bleaching and analyze surrounding sea temperature, providing support for coral reef protection and restoration in the South China Sea.

According to the report, the South China Sea has seen coral reef degradation in the past 50 years, and the monitoring of the coral reef ecosystem is critical for the management and sustainable development of coral reef resources.

More Stories From Technology

