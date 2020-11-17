UrduPoint.com
China's Mars Mission Travels Over 186Mln Miles In 116 Days - Space Agency

Daniyal Sohail 58 seconds ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 12:35 PM

The distance traveled by the Chinese probe Tianwen-1 during the 116 days of its space flight to Mars has surpassed 300 million kilometers (186 million miles), with all components of the mission functioning normally, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said on Tuesday

"The administration said in a statement that the spacecraft had been in good condition. By Tuesday morning, the robotic probe had flown 116 days in an Earth-Mars transfer trajectory toward the red planet, around 63.8 million km away from the Earth, it noted," CNSA press service said.

The mission is expected to reach Mars' gravitational field in February and land on the planet's surface in May, according to the press release.

If everything goes as planned, the first findings would be reported back to Earth within 2021.

Tianwen-1 is China's first independent mission to Mars and the world's 46th since 1960, with the pioneer one launched by the former Soviet Union.

The Chinese mission includes an orbiter and a rover, which will conduct exploratory works on the planet's surface upon landing. The mission was launched on a Long March 5 heavy-lift carrier rocket on July 23 from a space field in China's southernmost Hainan province.

