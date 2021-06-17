UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Shenzhou-12 Spacecraft Docks With Core Module Of Country's Orbital Station

Daniyal Sohail 1 hour ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 02:06 PM

China's Shenzhou-12 Spacecraft Docks With Core Module of Country's Orbital Station

China's Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft carrying three astronauts successfully docked on Thursday with the Tianhe core module of China's Tiangong orbital station

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2021) China's Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft carrying three astronauts successfully docked on Thursday with the Tianhe core module of China's Tiangong orbital station.

China's Long March 2F carrier rocket with the Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft was launched from the Jiuquan space center in Gansu province in northwestern China at 09:22 local time (01:22 GMT).

After the launch, Shenzhou-12 successfully entered the assigned orbit and at 15:54 local time it autonomously docked with the front port of the Tianhe core module. The docking took 6.5 hours. Astronauts are supposed to spend three month in the Tianhe core module before returning to the Earth in September aboard a re-entry capsule.

Related Topics

China Long March September From

Recent Stories

Pakistan heeds to its diaspora through &#039;Forei ..

29 seconds ago

Al-Othaimeen to S&T Summit: 32% Increase in Techno ..

23 minutes ago

Suspect should be hanged if found guilty of sexual ..

24 minutes ago

California to offer free park tickets as incentive ..

4 minutes ago

Philippines logs 6,637 new COVID-19 cases, 1,339,4 ..

5 minutes ago

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine recommended for Austr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.