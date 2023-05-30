JIUQUAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) China's manned Shenzhou-16 spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts successfully docked with the main compartment of the Tiangong space station on Tuesday, the China Manned Space Agency said.

The docking took place at 4:29 p.m. Beijing time (08:29 GMT) and the flight lasted for 6.5 hours, the agency said.

It added that the second orbital crew rotation is expected to take place, followed by the departure of the Shenzhou-15 crew to Earth, while the Shenzhou-16 crew will work at the space station for about five months.

Earlier in the day, China launched the manned Shenzhou-16 spacecraft from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in Gansu Province in north-central China.