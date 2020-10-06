UrduPoint.com
China's Software Industry Sees Rapid Recovery

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :China's software industry has seen rapid recovery as revenue and profit growth gathers steam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

In the first eight months, the profit of the software industry reached 602 billion yuan, up by 5.9 percent year on year.

However, software exports declined by 1.3 percent year on year in the first eight months to 29.7 billion U.S. Dollars.

More Stories From Technology

