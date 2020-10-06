China's software industry has seen rapid recovery as revenue and profit growth gathers steam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology

BEIJING (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :China's software industry has seen rapid recovery as revenue and profit growth gathers steam, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Software companies reaped nearly 5 trillion Yuan (about 734.2 billion U.S.

dollars) in revenues from January to August, up by 10 percent year on year, compared with an 8.6-percent increase in the first seven months.

In the first eight months, the profit of the software industry reached 602 billion yuan, up by 5.9 percent year on year.

However, software exports declined by 1.3 percent year on year in the first eight months to 29.7 billion U.S. Dollars.