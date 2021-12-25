China's software and information technology sector logged steady growth in its revenue and profits in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :China's software and information technology sector logged steady growth in its revenue and profits in the first 11 months of the year, official data showed.

From January to November, companies in the sector raked in a total of 1.02 trillion Yuan (about 160 billion U.S.

dollars) in profits, rising 8.2 percent year on year, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

Software revenue of the sector climbed 18.3 percent from a year ago to about 8.54 trillion yuan during the period, the data showed.

In the first 11 months, China's software exports amounted to 46.2 billion U.S. Dollars, an increase of 11.3 percent.