China's Space Agency Shares 1st Pictures Of Mars Made By Zhurong Rover Upon Landing

Daniyal Sohail 13 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 09:00 PM

The China National Space Administration shared on Wednesday pictures of Mars taken by the country's pioneer rover, named Zhurong, after its successful landing as part of the Tianwen-1 mission

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) The China National Space Administration shared on Wednesday pictures of Mars taken by the country's pioneer rover, named Zhurong, after its successful landing as part of the Tianwen-1 mission.

The mission, consisting of an orbiter, a lander and a rover, made a safe landing on May 15, marking a milestone for China's space research program.

The footage captured the detachment of the rover from the lander, as well as a snapshot taken by Zhurong itself.

Tianwen-1 China's first independent mission to Mars was launched last July and successfully entered Mars' parking orbit in February. Its goal is to enable scientists to study the atmosphere, surface, geological characteristics, and features of the Red Planet's magnetic field.

