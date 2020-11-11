Traders and investors from over 50 countries and international organizations will attend the 22nd China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in southern China's tech hub Shenzhen, online or offline, from Wednesday to Sunday, according to its organizer

SHENZHEN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Traders and investors from over 50 countries and international organizations will attend the 22nd China Hi-Tech Fair (CHTF) in southern China's tech hub Shenzhen, online or offline, from Wednesday to Sunday, according to its organizer.

With a total exhibition area of more than 140,000 square meters, this year's CHTF, themed "Transforming the Future with Technology and Driving Development with Innovation," attracted more than 3,300 domestic and overseas exhibitors. Nearly 10,000 projects will be displayed and over 140 activities will be held at the fair, the organizer said at a press conference.

Luxembourg, Montenegro, Slovenia and Uruguay will participate in the CHTF for the first time.

Five trends of the direction of technology development in 2020 will feature at the fair, including widespread AI application in all parts of life, the unexpected impact on the structure of technology hotspots caused by the COVID-19 epidemic, the increasing growth of the 5G commercial industry, high-precision technology, as well as smart cities.

Ai Xuefeng, vice mayor of Shenzhen, said the fair aims to promote the integration and development of the industry, sci-tech, and capital, adding that it will play an active role in enhancing sci-tech innovation and driving economic development.