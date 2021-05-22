UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China's Zhurong Mars Rover Descends From Platform To Begin Exploration - Manufacturer

Daniyal Sohail 16 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 01:45 PM

China's Zhurong Mars Rover Descends From Platform to Begin Exploration - Manufacturer

The Zhurong rover of China's Tianwen-1 mission to Mars has successfully descended from the platform and began exploring the planet's surface, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC ) said on Saturday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2021) The Zhurong rover of China's Tianwen-1 mission to Mars has successfully descended from the platform and began exploring the planet's surface, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation (CASC ) said on Saturday.

"According to telemetry data, on May 22 at 10:40 Beijing time [02:40 GMT], the Zhurong rover, developed and produced by the CASC safely left the landing platform, reached the surface of Mars and began research," a statement read.

The Tianwen-1 mission, consisting of an orbiter, a lander, and the rover, was launched on July 23, 2020, and successfully entered Mars' parking orbit in February. On May 15, it made a safe landing in the southern part of the Utopia Plain on the surface of Mars. The mission is aimed at studying the atmosphere, surface, geological characteristics, and features of the Red Planet's magnetic field.

Related Topics

Technology China Beijing Lander February May July 2020 From

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan receives certificate over public serv ..

4 minutes ago

2 robbers held in faisalabad

1 minute ago

Russian Foreign Ministry Says Vaccine Work With Pa ..

1 minute ago

Study Finds 96% of COVID-19 Patients Have Antibodi ..

1 minute ago

SHO Chak Jhumra suspended

1 minute ago

Firefighters control main front of forest fire nea ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.