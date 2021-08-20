UrduPoint.com

Chinese Astronauts Edge Into Space From Tiangong Space Station For 2nd Time - State Media

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 20th August 2021 | 02:48 PM

Chinese Astronauts Edge Into Space From Tiangong Space Station For 2nd Time - State Media

Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming on Friday successfully conducted their second spacewalk, exiting the Tianhe core module of China's uncompleted Tiangong orbital station, the state-run CCTV broadcaster reported

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2021) Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming on Friday successfully conducted their second spacewalk, exiting the Tianhe core module of China's uncompleted Tiangong orbital station, the state-run CCTV broadcaster reported.

The two astronauts edged into space at 00:38 GMT to set up a robotic arm that would be used to assemble the rest of the station. The third crew member, Tang Hongbo, stayed inside the core cabin to coordinate work and provide the necessary assistance.

Using a robotic arm, astronauts aim to install a pumping unit and a panoramic video camera, and assemble a toolbox on the outer surface of the compartment.

On July 4, the Chinese astronauts performed the first spacewalk in 13 years. The Shenzhou-12 manned spacecraft carrying the three spacemen successfully docked with the Tianhe core module of Tiangong orbital station in June.

China expects to finish assembling its first space station in lower Earth orbit by 2022. The country has planned several missions, both cargo ship and crewed ones, across 2021 and 2022 to complete the complex.

Related Topics

China June July Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

India reports over 36,000 new COVID-19 cases

23 minutes ago
 CM-pays rich tributes to pilot-officer Rashid Minh ..

CM-pays rich tributes to pilot-officer Rashid Minhas on his 50th Martyrdom Day

2 minutes ago
 PM announces to honour brave constable on Pakistan ..

PM announces to honour brave constable on Pakistan Day

2 minutes ago
 Rains affect 50 PESCO feeders across KP

Rains affect 50 PESCO feeders across KP

4 minutes ago
 PM welcomes foreign investment worth $85 million i ..

PM welcomes foreign investment worth $85 million in Pakistani start-up Airlift

4 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Does Not Recognize Taliban, Has No Poli ..

Kazakhstan Does Not Recognize Taliban, Has No Political Contacts - Deputy Foreig ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.