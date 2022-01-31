Chinese Astronauts Send Congratulations on Lunar New Year From Space

Crew members of China's Shenzhou-13 spaceship, who are currently on their country's Tiangong orbital station, expended their Lunar New Year congratulations on Monday, becoming the first Chinese to celebrate the national holiday in space, media reported

This year, the Lunar New Year falls on February 1.

"Happy new year to everyone, with good health and best luck in the Year of the Tiger!" commander Zhai Zhigang said in his congratulatory message, as cited by the China Central Television (CCTV).

The message was a part of decorations prepared by crew members in the space station to celebrate the festive season, according to a video released by CCTV. Decorations included traditional red paper squares with the hieroglyph "happiness" and balloons.