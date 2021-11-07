UrduPoint.com

Chinese Astronauts Start 6-Hour Space Walk Outside Tiangong Station - State Agency

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Sun 07th November 2021 | 06:20 PM

Chinese Astronauts Start 6-Hour Space Walk Outside Tiangong Station - State Agency

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2021) Two astronauts of China's Shenzhou 13 spacecraft went to open space on Sunday to spend six hours outside the national space station, the China Manned Space Program said.

"The crew of Shenzhou 13 will work in open space for the first time on November 7, 2021," the space body said on WeChat, adding that the two astronauts will be supported from a colleague onboard the Tiangong station.

During a six-month mission, the Chinese astronauts will go to open space several times to carry out scientific experiments and perform the operations as part of the project of the Tiangong station construction.

