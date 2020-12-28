UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Astronomers Discover Nearly 600 High-velocity Stars

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 05:13 PM

Chinese astronomers discover nearly 600 high-velocity stars

A Chinese research team has discovered 591 high-velocity stars based on data from the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST) and the European Space Agency's Gaia satellite

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :A Chinese research team has discovered 591 high-velocity stars based on data from the Large Sky Area Multi-Object Fiber Spectroscopic Telescope (LAMOST) and the European Space Agency's Gaia satellite.

High-velocity stars are stars that move unusually quickly, relative to other stars, and may at some point leave their galaxy. Of the newly discovered stars, 43 may escape the gravitational constraints of the Milky Way galaxy in future and fly into intergalactic space.

A total of over 550 high-velocity stars had been found since the first one was discovered in 2005. The new discovery has doubled the total number known, said Li Yinbi with the National Astronomical Observatories of the Chinese academy of Sciences (NAOC), lead author of the research.

High-velocity stars can provide deep insights into a wide range of topics within galactic science, from the central super-massive black hole to the distant galactic halo, according to Lu Youjun, a researcher at the NAOC.

The researchers analyzed the chemical and kinematic properties of the 591 high-speed stars and found that they are inner-halo stars. "Their low metallicities indicate that the bulk of the stellar halo formed as a consequence of the accretion and tidal disruption of dwarf galaxies," said Zhao Gang, also a researcher at the NAOC. The discovery was recently published in the Astrophysical Journal Supplement Series.

Related Topics

China Lead May From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy rewards Fakhar Zaman with honorary r ..

4 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims another 21 lives; 482 new cases re ..

3 minutes ago

Hundreds of Inmates With COVID-19 Moved From Seoul ..

3 minutes ago

EU Ambassadors Approved Provisional Application of ..

3 minutes ago

Spanish Health Minister Says COVID-19 Pandemic in ..

7 minutes ago

Over 2.3 million olive plants to be cultivated dur ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.