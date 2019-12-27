Chinese Companies Steer Global Policy Making in Surveillance Technology Standards -Reports

China is dominant in developing surveillance technology and Chinese companies in recent years have made every submission to the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which sets policy standards for the use of video and communication technology, the Financial Times reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) China is dominant in developing surveillance technology and Chinese companies in recent years have made every submission to the UN International Telecommunication Union (ITU), which sets policy standards for the use of video and communication technology, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

According to the newspaper, all 20 surveillance standards proposals submitted to the ITU since 2016 have been from Chinese companies, including ZTE, Huawei, Hikvision and Dahua. One Chinese proposal to the ITU including establishing protocols for the automatic triggering of alarms based upon video surveillance footage.

The ITU has approved half of the Chinese proposals, the newspaper stated. UK and US representatives are uncomfortable with China's dominance of the ITU, and have suggested that Beijing has a monopoly of discourse and is able to pass proposals with the help of its partners.

Earlier in December, the newspaper published a report which alleged that China was including the installation of human surveillance technology as part of its Belt and Road Initiative, which aims to promote trade cooperation between Beijing and other foreign partners. The newspaper cited the installation of Chinese-made cameras in Africa, where China is a major economic player.

Beijing has stressed that Chinese companies are working to strengthen telecommunication networks in countries that often lack the funds to invest in this sector.