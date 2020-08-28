UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chinese Consumers Could Boycott Apple If US Bans WeChat: Ministry Warns

Daniyal Sohail 13 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 05:59 PM

Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if US bans WeChat: ministry warns

Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if the United States bans WeChat, China's foreign ministry spokesman warned Friday, as the clock ticks down on a US order to block the popular social app

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ):Chinese consumers could boycott Apple if the United States bans WeChat, China's foreign ministry spokesman warned Friday, as the clock ticks down on a US order to block the popular social app.

US President Donald Trump this month announced a ban from mid-September on WeChat and another Chinese-owned app, TikTok, further stoking tensions between Beijing and Washington.

But foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian tweeted Friday that "If WeChat is banned, then there will be no reason why Chinese shall keep iPhone and apple products".

Zhao had already on Thursday said "many Chinese people are saying they may stop using iPhones if WeChat is banned in the US", and accused the US of "systematic economic bullying of non-US companies" by targeting the Chinese app.

The comments mark a rare direct reference by Beijing to boycotting an American product and come as the superpowers spar on multiple fronts including military activity in the South China Sea, Hong Kong and blame for the coronavirus.

Chinese social media users on Friday responded with mixed feelings to Zhao's warning on Twitter, which is blocked in China but accessible through virtual private network software.

"I use Apple, but I also love my country," one user on the Twitter-like Weibo platform. "It's not a conflict." "No matter how good Apple is, it's just a phone. It can be replaced, but WeChat is different," another user argued. "Modern Chinese people will lose their soul if they leave WeChat, especially business people." Wechat, known in mainland China as Weixin, has more than 1.2 billion active users.

Trump's executive order against WeChat forces the platform to end all operations in the United States and bans Americans doing business with it.

Apple accounted for eight percent of China's smartphone market in the second quarter of 2020, according to Counterpoint Research, far behind domestic leader Huawei.

Related Topics

Business China Washington Social Media Twitter Trump Beijing Hong Kong United States May 2020 Apple Market All From Billion Love Huawei Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kamyab Jawan program to provide employment to one ..

11 minutes ago

Army Chief announces Rs 50m for revival of hockey

18 minutes ago

Karachi rain exposed federal, provincial and city ..

23 minutes ago

Asim Saleem Bajwa rejects allegations against him, ..

24 minutes ago

Sri Lanka to ban imports of plastic goods to prote ..

25 minutes ago

Anti-stray dogs drive held in DIR LOWER

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.